From IT Issue To Balance Sheet Threat, Data Loss Emerges As Biggest Financial Risk For BFSI Firms

Anuj Khurana is co-founder and CEO at Anaptyss. |

Data has become the backbone of modern enterprises, and when it is compromised, the financial impact is immediate and material. What was once treated as an operational or IT issue has now evolved into a balance sheet risk, directly affecting revenues, regulatory exposure, and business continuity. This shift is most visible in data-intensive sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

In BFSI, data underpins every critical function. From real-time transactions and risk modelling to customer records and compliance reporting, operations depend on uninterrupted data integrity and availability. A single data loss incident can halt services, invite regulatory scrutiny, and erode customer trust, translating into tangible financial losses. Increasingly, enterprises recognise that the cost of downtime and recovery often far exceeds the investment needed for prevention.

The surge in ransomware attacks and advanced cyber threats has amplified these risks. Threat actors are targeting high-value financial data, effectively turning it into a monetisable asset. Organisations are frequently forced to choose between paying steep recovery costs or enduring prolonged operational disruptions. This intensifying threat environment highlights the urgency of adopting proactive, resilient data protection strategies.

Regulatory pressures are also tightening. In the BFSI sector, compliance is non-negotiable, and data breaches can lead to significant financial penalties and reputational damage. As data governance frameworks become more stringent, enterprises must ensure their protection systems are not only robust but also auditable and resilient under stress.

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Beyond risk mitigation, data now plays a defining role in enterprise valuation. Financial institutions derive significant value from their data assets through analytics, customer insights, and digital offerings. Protecting this data is therefore directly linked to preserving enterprise value and maintaining balance sheet strength.

Leadership accountability is evolving in tandem. Data risk is no longer confined to IT teams; it is a boardroom priority. CEOs, CFOs, and directors are increasingly involved in data governance decisions, recognising the direct link between data integrity and financial performance.

Looking ahead, data protection must be viewed as a strategic investment rather than a cost centre. For BFSI players, building resilient, intelligent data ecosystems will be essential to ensure stability, regulatory compliance, and sustained competitive advantage in an increasingly data-driven economy.

(Author Anuj Khurana is co-founder and CEO at Anaptyss)