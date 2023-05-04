From Intern to Advisor: Marina Shaikh's Rise to Prominence in the European Parliament

Marina Shaikh is a dynamic and accomplished social organizer and philanthropist who is devoted to making a positive change in the world. She is the Founder and Chairperson of The Rising World Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable organization that aims to relieve the impact of COVID-19 on India's most vulnerable communities. Under Marina's leadership, the Rising World Foundation has distributed meal ration kits and sanitation supplies to tens of thousands of people across India.

Marina has extensive international experience, beginning her career in Brussels where she worked under former European Parliament member Nirj Deva. Starting as an intern, she worked her way up to become a special assistant and eventually an advisor. While working at the European Parliament, Marina became an important operator for the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (ACRE).

Marina has represented the ACRE as a delegate at conferences in Turkey, Armenia, Italy, and the United States, where she has promoted the organization's humanitarian projects. One of these projects is the Praksis Organization in Athens, Greece, which provides economic, social, and medical support to vulnerable populations across Europe. Through her work with Praksis, Marina has assisted charities and government representatives in providing much-needed aid to people in need.

Marina's dedication to social justice and philanthropy has led her to establish the Rising World Foundation, where she was able to apply her experience and skills to benefit communities in need. The foundation's efforts have made a significant impact on people's lives, and Marina continues to work tirelessly to support vulnerable populations in India and beyond. Some of her most admirable work was during the dreaded second wave of covid, when she was able to procure oxygen concentrators, cylinders and canisters for the poorest of the poor. The major focus of the foundation is now to provide menstrual hygiene management skills to the communities that need it the most and make women independent and able to earn their own living so that they can uplift their communities.

Marina Shaikh is an accomplished social organizer and philanthropist who has dedicated her career to making a positive impact on the world. Her international experience has given her the skills and knowledge necessary to make a difference on a global scale. Marina's commitment to social justice and philanthropy is an inspiration to all who strive to make the world a better place.