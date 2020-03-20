From emergency rate cuts to monetary policy measures: Here are policy responses to coronavirus pandemic

To stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, countries have announced lockdowns, travel bans, closed borders and shut down of non-essential businesses, effectively bringing to halt conduct of the normal economic activity.

In order to cushion the economic fallout of these measures and to enable the revival of business activity, a large number of global central banks have announced emergency rate cuts and monetary policy measures since February'20. National governments too have announced a raft of measures to soften the impact of the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The effectiveness and adequacy of the conventional monetary and fiscal policy measures to address the demand shock that has emerged from the pandemic is being debated.

Markets have been factoring contraction in the global economy in the coming months and that could probably explain the steep fall in the markets in recent days, despite the announcement of the various monetary and fiscal measures.

The revival of the global economy would depend on the recovery in demand. This in turn would be contingent on the measures being undertaken by governments to contain the spread of the virus and to build confidence among people about the prevention and effective treatment which could in turn prompt them to resume movement and consumption of goods and services.

Examined here are the recent monetary actions of global central banks and the various fiscal stimulus measures being announced by governments across countries to tackle the impact of the virus led economic disruptions. The market reaction to these measures has also

been included along with Indian policy response to the pandemic.

Rate cuts have been the preferred monetary policy response of global central banks

Over the last few days, a number of central banks have held unscheduled monetary policy meets, in many cases just days ahead of their scheduled meetings, to announce interest rate cuts and wide ranging monetary policy measures in what can be seen as an attempt to avoid a credit crisis. Some major central banks have not announced rate cuts viz. the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Riksbank (Sweden) and Reserve Bank of India but have undertaken measures to boost liquidity and credit flows while assuring markets that they stand ready to take additional steps to support the economy.

Interest Rate Action of Central Banks

• 36 central banks have cut interest rates so far this month (1 -18 Mar’20), of which 11 central banks cut rates twice in the span of a fortnight. These include Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Hong Kong, Iceland, Kuwait, Macau, Qatar, UAE, USA and Saudi Arabia.

• After the Federal Reserve’s emergency rate action (100 bps rate cut) on 15 March’20, 25 central banks followed suit and cut rates.

• 42 central banks have reduced their interest rates since 1 February 2020. The rate cuts have ranged between 10 bps -1000 bps.

• 2 countries i.e. Kazakhastan and Kyrgystan hiked rates during this period. The Czech Republic had raised rates by 25 bps in Feb’20 and subsequently cut by 50 bps in March’20.

• 18 central banks have cut interest rates by 100 bps and above since February 2020.

Table 1: Rate Cut by Global Central Banks during February- March 2020