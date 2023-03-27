 From cigarettes to smartphones, here's what will cost more and become cheaper from April 1
Shifts in duties and tariffs will affect everything from kitchen essentials such as asafoetida and cocoa beans, to electric chimneys and lab-grown diamonds

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
The Union Budget 2023, the last before upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year, was welcomed by salaried workers for increasing the income limit for income tax. At the same time, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced cuts in customs duties and hikes in levies on imports to boost local manufacturing. For instance there was relief on customs duty on chemicals for petroleum products and smartphone components, while import duty went up for some goods.

  • Precious metals such as gold and platinum becoming costlier will make jewellery more expensive from April 1.

  • With the electric mobility push being a priority for the government, lithium ion batteries have also been made more affordable.

With shifts affecting everything from kitchen essentials such as asafoetida and cocoa beans, to electric chimneys and lab-grown diamonds, here's a full list of what will cost more and what's more affordable next month onwards.

These will come at a higher price

  • Electronic kitchen chimneys will become expensive.\

  • Gold, platinum and silverware will cost more.

  • Higher cigarette prices will burn a hole in pockets for smokers.

  • Imported goods will become dearer.

  • Festive and wedding expenses will go up as Jewellery prices go up.

Products that'll get budget friendly

  • Parents will have to shell out more for toys and bicycles.

  • LED TVs to get costlier as bar for home entertainment goes up.

  • Smartphone to get cheaper for browing low-cost data.

  • Electric vehicles to be more affordable, for clean mobility.

