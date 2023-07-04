From A Tailor To The One Who Crafts Unique Fashion - Nellara Shamsudheen

Even when nothing works out as you planned, don't lose your trust in yourself, this is what Mr. Shamsudheen has to share with us.

Being the Managing Director of Nellara Groups, Address apparel, and more venture, Mr. Shamsudheen a successful Multipreneur from Kerala, has a story of dreams & hard work to share with us.

Since his teenage years, he started working to earn money to pursue his passion, establishing a business. He kept a keen interest in designing shirts, and from a native tailor, Mr. Shamsudheen acquired skills to stitch them, not knowing it would be a turning point in his life.

As he grew up, his dreams got life, and ‘Nellara food products, ’ a chain that provides premium quality food products, was born.

Still, his passion to design fashion was the same, and the concept of gifting people the best ones at an affordable range gave life to a clothing brand, ‘Address Men’s Apparel’.

With cunning strategies and proper implementation, Address caught global attention, and it is now a brand with 60+ outlets across 12 countries. Team Address focuses on designing desired outfits in premium quality that every man dreams of.

Address, a brand exclusively for men, was a dream of Mr. Shamsudheen, and with years of research and market study, the brand was revealed with an exceptional array of supreme comfort shirts. They have a well-experienced and truly professional team of fashion designers to gift everyone the best outfit.

Offering a wide range of shirts, including Supima, Cargo, and Solid shirts, Address Apparel promises superior quality garments because their team leader, Mr. Shamsudheen, believes in extending everything at the best level without compromising quality.

Mr. Shamsudheen Nellara, One who believes in making changes by marking goodness, carries the title of one of the best entrepreneurs in India with all commitment and future goals.