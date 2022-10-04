Freshers offered jobs by Wipro, Infosys left hanging for months, now get rejected

The firms have also been struggling with high attrition. |

Getting hired by top IT firms such as Wipro and Infosys for their first job is a dream come true for any tech graduate, but formalities and delays can bog down the excitement. Last month, Ease My Trip’s co-funder Prashant Pitti took to Twitter to complain about employees accepting offer letter only to backtrack days before the joining date. He argued that the practice of reneging after being hired, wastes time and resources of companies.



What about employees left hanging?



Now employees are on the receiving end, as Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra have revoked offer letters, after delaying onboarding for freshers for months. Candidates were complaining that they hadn’t received joining dates, months after they were hired by the tech giants. The companies has reportedly claimed that they are only issuing joining dates based on the requirements of their operations. Now they have cited failure to meet eligibility criteria for nullifying the offers made to candidates.



According to one young engineer’s post on LinkedIn, he was asked for his candidate ID and contact details after reaching out to Infosys on social media. But he hasn’t received any communication from the company after that and has been waiting for several months. The delays aren’t only a cause for concern among freshers, students and engineering colleges, but also affects those who have to repay student loans once they start earning.



Quick while firing, slow while hiring



The delays in hiring by Wipro have been reported weeks after the tech firm fired 300 employees for moonlighting, which means holding a side job to earn extra in their free time. The company’s Chairperson Rishad Premji had termed it as cheating, and claimed that the sacked employees were working for a rival. It should be noted that while tech giants Wipro and Infosys are unhappy about their staff having second jobs, freshers have to waiting on them without alternative employment, only to be rejected.



New hirees are still unable to join, even as attrition rates at Infosys and Wipro remain high at 28 per cent and 23 per cent respectively. While freshers were initially excited about scoring positions at major IT firms, recent reports have also revealed that startups are paying engineers more than big tech.