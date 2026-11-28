France: President Emmanuel | AFP Photo

France has slipped into a technical recession, with official economic data revealing a sharper-than-anticipated contraction during the third quarter of 2026, intensifying concerns over the country's fiscal stability.

The economic downturn has made the government's annual growth target of 0.5% increasingly difficult to achieve, while complicating efforts to restore public finances.

S&P Lowers Credit Rating Outlook

Global credit rating agency S&P on Friday lowered France's sovereign credit rating outlook from stable to negative, citing subdued economic growth, mounting budgetary pressures and higher interest expenses.

However, the agency retained France's sovereign credit rating at A+/A-1 while projecting wider fiscal deficits for 2026 and 2027 than previously anticipated.

S&P warned that persistent political divisions, potentially extending beyond the 2027 presidential election, could hinder fiscal consolidation measures and economic reforms.

France's benchmark 10-year borrowing costs climbed above 5.14% last month, reaching their highest level since 2002 and rising more sharply than those of most comparable economies.

The increase reflected investor concerns over the country's deficit reduction efforts, parliamentary approval of the 2027 budget and social unrest associated with rising living costs.

France Faces Budget Challenges Amid Political Uncertainty

The minority government is attempting to secure parliamentary approval for its 2027 budget, which proposes reducing the fiscal deficit from 5.4% of economic output in 2026 to 5% next year.

Finance Minister Roland Lescure said S&P's assessment reinforced the urgency of adopting a responsible budget and reiterated the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation.

Meanwhile, French authorities are investigating allegations that confidential information concerning judicial investigations was leaked to Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez summoned former Interior Ministry general secretary Hugues Moutouh, currently serving as prefect of the Centre-Val de Loire region, for a meeting on Friday.

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