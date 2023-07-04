FPSB India Appoints Krishan Mishra As New CEO Of The Company

Krishan Mishra has been appointed as its Chief Executive Officer |

The Financial Planning Standards Board of India (FPSB India) on Tuesday announced that Krishan Mishra has been appointed as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 August 2023.

FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of FPSB Ltd., the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP) certification program.

In his new role, Mishra will lead the strategy and operations of FPSB India and champion the advancement of the financial planning profession in India with CFP marks its symbol of excellence in financial planning.

Mishra brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services, education and technology sectors, across operations, business and strategy development, marketing and corporate sales.

He has held a variety of leadership positions including Country Head-International Business (India and South Asia) of Becker Professional Education, Head of North and East India of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and Regional Head (East) and Business Head-Channel Business at HCL Infosystems Ltd. Prior to these roles, he spent over a decade in the financial services industry.

“I am very pleased Krishan Mishra will step into the role as CEO of FPSB India,” said FPSB CEO Dante De Gori, CFP®. “Krishan’s experience in the financial services and education sectors, combined with his strategic expertise, will support the growth of the Indian CFP professional community and propel the financial planning profession in India forward.”

“I’m honored to take the helm of FPSB India as its CEO to continue to strengthen the CFP professional community in India. With five years of consecutive growth in the number of CFP professionals, the value of CFP certification remains strong in our country, and I’m committed to supporting practitioners who commit to rigorous standards of competency, ethics and practice to benefit the financial planning profession and members of the public,” said Krishan Mishra. “CFP certification is the global symbol of excellence in financial planning, and I look forward to harnessing opportunities with key stakeholders to advance the financial planning profession with these marks of professionalism.”

Mishra is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Delhi and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad. He is also a Chartered Manager Fellow from the Chartered Management Institute, UK.

He was recognized in 2019 as one of the Top 100 Leaders in Education for his significant contributions to the field of education at the Global Forum for Education and Learning.

About FPSB India

FPSB Institute India Pvt. Ltd. is the Indian subsidiary of FPSB Ltd., the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program. For more information, visit india.fpsb.org.

About FPSB Ltd.

FPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and – which it owns internationally. FPSB and the FPSB global network administer CFP certification and other programs in the following 27 territories: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People’s Republic of China, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. At the end of 2022, there were 213,002 CFP professionals worldwide. For more, visit fpsb.org.

