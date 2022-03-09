FPJ Webinar: Tata Power’s Praveer Sinha to talk on energy and sustainability

The Free Press Journal in association with Tata Power, JBIMS and SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce will conduct a webinar on Tata Power and sustainability.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, and RN Bhaskar, Consulting Editor of The Free Press Journal, will discuss with Dr Praveer Sinha about Tata Power's plans and visions for energy and sustainability.

Dr Praveer Sinha, managing director and CEO, Tata Power, will be providing insights on energy and sustainability at the webinar on Thursday, March 10 at 2 pm.

Who is Dr Praveer Sinha?

Praveer Sinha has over three decades of experience in the power sector and has been credited with transforming the power distribution sector and development and setting up greenfield and brownfield power plants in India and abroad.

About Tata Power:

In the last few years, Tata Power has shifted its focus towards cleaner forms of fuel, much before many of its peers in the industry, and has been expanding its presence in renewable energy as well.

While Tata Power continues to work towards producing cleaner fuel, it also has been looking at becoming energy suppliers to electric vehicles as well.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 03:13 PM IST