FPJ news you can use: Some SBI debit card holders are eligible for Rs 20 lakh insurance cover

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, is offering complimentary insurance covers on SBI debit cards. This insurance is broadly divided into personal accidental insurance (Death) — air and non-air. The cover is different for different card variants.

This personal accidental insurance (Death) non-air cover becomes operational when the card is used at least once on any channel — ATM/PoS/eCom during the last 90 days (Financial) before the date of the accident. In the case of the personal air accidental insurance (Death), it is activated if the card is used at least once in ATM/PoS/eCom during the last 90 days prior to the date of the accident. However, this cover will not be valid if the air ticket was not purchased using the debit card.

The cover of Rs 20 lakh is valid for cardholders who have SBI VISA Signature Debit Card and have purchased protection cover of Rs 1 lakh.

There are six card variants — SBI Gold (MasterCard/VISA), SBI Yuva (VISA), SBI Platinum (MasterCard/VISA), SBI Pride (Business Debit) (MasterCard/VISA), SBI Premium (Business Debit)(MasterCard/VISA), and SBI VISA Signature Debit Card. All six offer different insurance cover.

Find the detailed table below: