FPJ Facts: What is VI?

After the complete integration of Vodafone and Idea, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) will now be called VI. The company announced this through a virtual conference. By end of the day, the company is going to send across communication to its customers about this name change.
On August 31, 2018, Vodafone India merged with Idea Cellular and renamed itself as Vodafone Idea Limited.
However, the complete merger took place now and thus, the new brand identity, VI, came into existence.
Some facts about VI:
VI will be pronounced as ‘We’. It goes with the tagline ‘Together for Tomorrow’. The company stated VI is more about the collective nature of the Indian society.
VI hails from a background that has seen more name change and brand building than any other telecom player in the country. It started as Essar (in Delhi) and Max Touch (in Mumbai), later became Orange in Mumbai. After which Hutchison Essar’s services developed a common brand, Hutch. After this, the next name change was when Vodafone took over. And now with merger with Vodafone and Idea, it was called VIL. But now it is called VI.
VI is the third largest telecom player in the country and fifth largest mobile telecommunications network in the world. As on March 31, 2020, VI has a subscriber base of 319.19 million. making it third largest mobile telecommunications network in India and fifth largest mobile telecommunications network in the world.
The company has developed huge built-in 5G infrastructure, but it is looking to expand its 4G network further.
VI is promoted by Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group.
Last Friday, the company announced its plan to raise funds of upto Rs 25,000 crore via a mix of debt and equity instruments in one or more tranches.
