FPJ Facts: What is VI?

After the complete integration of Vodafone and Idea, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) will now be called VI. The company announced this through a virtual conference. By end of the day, the company is going to send across communication to its customers about this name change.

On August 31, 2018, Vodafone India merged with Idea Cellular and renamed itself as Vodafone Idea Limited.

However, the complete merger took place now and thus, the new brand identity, VI, came into existence.

