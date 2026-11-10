FPIs Pump ₹53,739 Crore Into Indian Equities, AI Sell-Off Sparks Buying Spree In November

FPIs invested Rs 53,739 crore in Indian equities during November 2–9. |

New Delhi: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have made a strong comeback to Indian equities, investing ₹53,739 crore during the first nine days of November 2026. The sharp turnaround follows two consecutive months of heavy selling, supported by improving corporate earnings, attractive valuations and a global sell-off in artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

Strong Buying Returns

According to depository data, foreign investors purchased Indian equities worth ₹53,739 crore between November 2 and 9, covering six trading sessions.

The inflows mark a significant reversal after FPIs withdrew ₹34,843 crore in October and ₹35,861 crore in September.

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Despite the latest buying, cumulative foreign investment outflows from Indian equities during 2026 stood at ₹2.41 lakh crore.

Market experts believe the sudden shift reflects changing global investment preferences and renewed confidence in India's growth prospects.

AI Sell-Off Impact

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, attributed the turnaround to selling pressure in AI-focused markets, including the US, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

Concerns over rising expenditure on data centres and uncertainty surrounding future AI investments have prompted investors to reassess their exposure to technology-heavy markets.

India, considered relatively less dependent on the global AI investment theme, has consequently emerged as an attractive alternative.

Strong domestic corporate earnings and reasonable valuations of large-cap companies have further encouraged foreign investors to increase their exposure.

Financial Stocks Attract Investors

Sector-wise, FPIs showed renewed interest in index heavyweights, particularly financial services, information technology, automobiles and telecommunications.

These sectors attracted substantial buying as investors sought opportunities in established companies with stronger earnings prospects.

Foreign investment activity in the debt market remained mixed during the period.

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FPIs invested ₹7,759 crore through the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), while withdrawing ₹591 crore through the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR).

An additional ₹270 crore was withdrawn through the general debt investment route.

The latest inflows signal improving foreign investor sentiment, although sustained buying will depend on global market conditions, corporate earnings and valuations.

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