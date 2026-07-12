FPIs Pump ₹15,157 Crore Into Indian Equities In July, Buying Returns After Four Months Of Heavy Selling As Macros Improve

Foreign investors have invested over Rs 15,157 crore in Indian equities in July. |

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have returned to Indian equities in July after remaining net sellers for the previous four months. Better domestic economic conditions, a stable rupee and improving global market sentiment have encouraged overseas investors to increase their exposure to Indian stocks.

Over ₹15,000 Crore Invested In July

According to data from the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), FPIs have invested more than Rs 15,157 crore in Indian equities so far this month.

The buying marks a significant turnaround after months of continuous withdrawals from the domestic stock market.

Four Months Of Heavy Selling

Foreign investors had pulled out Rs 49,340 crore from equities in June. This followed net outflows of Rs 32,963 crore in May, Rs 60,847 crore in April and a massive Rs 1.17 lakh crore in March.

Before this selling phase, FPIs had invested Rs 22,615 crore in Indian equities in February.

Despite the improvement in July, overseas investors continue to remain net sellers for the year. So far in 2026, FPIs have withdrawn a net Rs 2.6 lakh crore from Indian equities, compared with net outflows of Rs 1.66 lakh crore during the same period last year.

Debt Market Also Attracts Foreign Money

Apart from equities, foreign investors continued to invest in India's debt market.

They invested Rs 6,625 crore through the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) and another Rs 3,228 crore through the general debt investment route during July.

Technical Levels To Watch

Market experts said the Nifty is facing immediate resistance between 24,500 and 24,600. A sustained move above this range could trigger fresh buying and support further gains.

On the downside, support is seen at 23,800 and 23,700. A fall below these levels could weaken market sentiment and invite fresh selling.

Experts advised investors to remain selective in stock picking and follow disciplined risk management until the market breaks out of its current trading range.