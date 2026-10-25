FPIs Pull Out ₹48,056 Crore From Indian Equities In October, High Crude Prices And Middle East Tensions Trigger Selling

FPIs withdrew Rs 48,056 crore from Indian equities in October amid high crude prices and global tensions. |

New Delhi: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have withdrawn Rs 48,056 crore from Indian equities in October so far, driven by elevated crude oil prices, Middle East tensions, inflation concerns and uncertainty over corporate earnings.

The latest selling follows withdrawals of Rs 35,861 crore in September, according to Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) data.

FPI Outflows Cross Rs 3 Lakh Crore In 2026

With October's withdrawals, cumulative FPI outflows in 2026 have reached Rs 3.08 lakh crore, significantly higher than the Rs 1.66 lakh crore recorded during 2025.

Foreign investors had earlier invested Rs 20,200 crore in July and Rs 29,631 crore in August.

Dheeraj Gaur of Choice Wealth attributed the selling to crude oil prices reaching around USD 114 per barrel, geopolitical tensions, weak earnings and domestic liquidity concerns.

The Rs 30,213-crore Jio Platforms IPO also temporarily absorbed market liquidity.

Selling Pressure Eases In Final Trading Week

Despite heavy monthly outflows, FPI selling moderated during the week ended October 23, with foreign investors turning net buyers on two trading days.

V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments attributed the improvement to declining US bond yields, rupee appreciation and attractive large-cap valuations.

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The US 10-year bond yield eased from 5.36 per cent to around 5 per cent, supporting investor sentiment.

Domestic Investors Provide Support

Anand K Rathi of MIRA Money said higher oil and logistics costs could affect corporate earnings in coming quarters.

However, steady investments from domestic institutional investors and systematic investment plans have helped cushion foreign selling.

Global Events Remain In Focus

Market participants will closely monitor the upcoming US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy decisions.

According to Pabitro Mukherjee of Bajaj Broking, US GDP data, Brent crude movements, geopolitical developments and corporate earnings will influence market direction.

While reduced FPI selling offers relief, elevated oil prices remain a key risk for Indian equities.