FPIs in sell-off mode, pull out Rs 9,197 crore

New Delhi: Continuing with their selling spree, foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 9,197 crore in just seven trading sessions in August due to unconducive domestic and global factors. However, analysts said the trend may reverse if the government addresses the tax concerns of overseas investors.

According to latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net amount of Rs 11,134.60 from equities while pumping in Rs 1,937.54 into the debt segment during August 1-9, taking the total net withdrawal to Rs 9,197.06 crore. In the preceding month, FPIs were net sellers in the Indian capital markets (equity and debt) to the tune of Rs 2,985.88 crore.