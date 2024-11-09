 FPIs Continue Heavy Selling in Indian Markets: ₹19,994 Crore Offloaded in November
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFPIs Continue Heavy Selling in Indian Markets: ₹19,994 Crore Offloaded in November

FPIs Continue Heavy Selling in Indian Markets: ₹19,994 Crore Offloaded in November

According to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, FPIs have offloaded equities worth a significant Rs 19,994 crore in just the first five trading sessions of November, intensifying concerns about market stability.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
FPIs Continue Heavy Selling in Indian Markets: ₹19,994 Crore Offloaded in November | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian stock markets continue to feel the pressure from sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

According to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, FPIs have offloaded equities worth a significant Rs 19,994 crore in just the first five trading sessions of November, intensifying concerns about market stability.

The data also indicated that the highest single-day selling was recorded last Friday, with foreign investors selling shares worth Rs 5,635 crore.

This aggressive selling trend by FPIs has dragged down the major Indian indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex, both of which have dropped by around 8 per cent since the beginning of this selling spree in October.

FPJ Shorts
Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If Shah Rukh Khan Gets To Know...'
Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If Shah Rukh Khan Gets To Know...'
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Baatna & Kaatna Is What BJP Does,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Baatna & Kaatna Is What BJP Does,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
KTET November 2024 Exam Notification OUT; Apply From November 11
KTET November 2024 Exam Notification OUT; Apply From November 11
Mira Bhayandar: Vivek Pandit's Shramjivi Sangathana Backs Pratap Sarnaik In Ovala-Majiwada, Boosting Shiv Sena (Shinde) Camp's Electoral Push
Mira Bhayandar: Vivek Pandit's Shramjivi Sangathana Backs Pratap Sarnaik In Ovala-Majiwada, Boosting Shiv Sena (Shinde) Camp's Electoral Push

In October, FPIs marked their single highest monthly selling activity ever, with a record Rs 1,13,858 crore worth of shares sold through the exchanges.

Read Also
Swiggy IPO: All You Need To Know About GMP, Allotment Status, And Listing Dates
article-image

The scale of this outflow highlights the cautious approach FPIs have taken towards Indian equities. However, despite this heavy selling in the secondary market, FPIs have remained active buyers in the primary market.

In October, FPIs invested Rs 19,842 crore in initial public offerings (IPOs) and other primary market opportunities, showing a selective interest in certain sectors and new companies entering the market.

Experts suggest that the volatility could continue in the near term as foreign investors realign their portfolios.

"The rally in Chinese stocks appears to have tapered off as reflected in the declining trend in Shanghai and Hang Seng indices in recent days. In view of the elevated valuations in India, FPIs may continue to sell thereby putting a cap on any possible up move in the market. Another important trend in the sectoral moves is that despite the massive FPI selling in financials, this sector is resilient since the valuations are fair and every selling is being absorbed by DIIs and individual investors, particularly HNIs" said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

This sustained FPI selling has injected a degree of uncertainty into the Indian equity markets, and experts are closely watching for signs of stabilization as domestic institutional investors try to counterbalance the outflows.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Toyota Unveils Concept RAV-X

Toyota Unveils Concept RAV-X

FPIs Continue Heavy Selling in Indian Markets: ₹19,994 Crore Offloaded in November

FPIs Continue Heavy Selling in Indian Markets: ₹19,994 Crore Offloaded in November

SEBI Receives Draft Paper From Paramesu Biotech For ₹600 Crore IPO

SEBI Receives Draft Paper From Paramesu Biotech For ₹600 Crore IPO

Swiggy IPO: All You Need To Know About GMP, Allotment Status, And Listing Dates

Swiggy IPO: All You Need To Know About GMP, Allotment Status, And Listing Dates

'Please Don't Lecture Me On Socialism': Zoho's Founder Sridhar Vembu Lashes Out On Comments About...

'Please Don't Lecture Me On Socialism': Zoho's Founder Sridhar Vembu Lashes Out On Comments About...