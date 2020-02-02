FPIs are net buyers for 5th month in row

Foreign investors have pumped in more than Rs 12,000 crore in stock markets in January, remaining net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive month helped by easing concerns pertaining to geopolitical tension between the US and Iran coupled with US-China trade war.
In the equities segment, FPIs invested Rs 7,547.8 crore in September, Rs 12,367.9 crore in October, Rs 25,230.6 crore in November and Rs 7,338.4 crore in December.
According to depositories data, a net sum of Rs 12,122 crore was pumped into equities last month by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
However, a net amount of Rs 11,119 crore was withdrawn from the debt segment during the same period. This translated into a net investment of Rs 1,003 crore.
"Starting off on a rather placid note on account of brewing geopolitical tension between the US and Iran and fast changing trend with regards to the US-China trade war, FPIs regained their risk appetite as these concerns started to wane," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India.
He said that several measures announced in the Union Budget are likely to boost foreign investments into the Indian market in the interim period.
