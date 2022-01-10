Foxconn to resume operations at TN plant

The Foxconn company is planning to resume operations company at Tamil Nadu plant, from January 12.

The company stated that about 100 workers will join duty during the first phase as it resumes operation.

The factory was shut down after food positioning was reported of about 100 women workers on December 18.

Foxconn in a statement said: "We have been working on a series of improvements to fix issues we found at the offsite dormitory facilities at Sriperumbudur."

Apple said: "Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility is on probation and we will continue to monitor conditions closely."

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:07 PM IST