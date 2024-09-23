 Foxconn-Backed SiliconAuto Launches R&D Centre In Bengaluru To Advance Next-Gen Automotive Technologies
Foxconn-Backed SiliconAuto Launches R&D Centre In Bengaluru To Advance Next-Gen Automotive Technologies

SiliconAuto is a joint venture between the Netherlands-based Stellantis NV and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn).

Updated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Foxconn-backed automotive technology company SiliconAuto has set up its research and development centre in Bengaluru which will focus on semiconductor product design and system-on-chip development for the automotive sector.

"This new centre embodies SiliconAuto's commitment to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry. Our India team is set to drive forward our vision of a smarter and safer future for transportation. Bangalore, with its rich talent pool and thriving tech ecosystem, is the perfect location for our new design centre," SiliconAuto CEO, Gene Liu said in a statement.

Foxconn India representative V Lee, in a social media post, said the R&D centre is poised to accelerate the company's innovative capabilities in the development of cutting-edge automotive technologies and solutions for the automotive industry, including Stellantis.

Foxconn is in process of setting up its electric vehicle manufacturing plant as well as has plans to set up a battery manufacturing unit for electric vehicles.

In a statement, SiliconAuto said that the India design centre will focus on the development of next-generation semiconductor solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving and connected car technologies.

"With this expansion, SiliconAuto reaffirms its commitment to India as a key market for talent and technological advancements.

"The company plans to recruit top engineers and designers, further strengthening its team and contributing to India's rapidly growing automotive ecosystem," the statement said

