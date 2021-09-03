Four Tesla models approved for Indian roads

Electric vehicle company Tesla is likely is expected to launch cars in the Indian market soon as its four models have been received approval for homologation as seen on the government's Vahan Sewa portal.



"Tesla has completed homologation and received approval for four of its vehicle variants in India," a Tesla Club India tweeted recently.



"While we don't have any confirmation on names yet, these are probably Model 3 and Y variants," it added.



Homologation is the process of certifying vehicles or a particular component in a vehicle that it has satisfied the requirements set by various statutory regulatory bodies.



As per several media reports, Model 3, Model Y are speculated to be the first Tesla offerings for India. However, there is no official confirmation on it.



"Model Y continues being tested in Pune, India. This points towards Model Y also being introduced along with model 3," the club wrote on Twitter.



A report in April said that Tesla has hired top executives in the country who has taken charge of some of its operations in the country it plans to roll out its first all-electric car in India.



In July, Musk said that its electric vehicle (EV) company wants to launch cars in India, but the country's import duties on EVs are "highest in the world by far".



Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 07:34 PM IST