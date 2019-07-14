Found birds flying in warehouse at UBL plant: US-FDA

New Delhi: Birds flying through finished products warehouse, their faeces lying on packages of beer cans and restrooms for employees lacking toilet paper -- these were some of the observations of the US food regulator USFDA's investigator who inspected the Panvel plant of United Breweries Limited (UBL) in August last year.

PTI has accessed the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) that was written by the investigator of United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) post plant's inspection. The company is the leader in beer category in India with more than 50% share of the market. From Panvel plant, the UBL exports to US its major beer brands such as Kingfisher, Flying House, Taj Mahal and Maharaja.

After inspection, which took place on August 16 and August 17 last year, the regulator and the company were in touch with each other through correspondence in order to resolve issues.