Fortis Healthcare Appoints Ashok Pandit As Additional Director

Fortis Healthcare Limited appointed Ashok Pandit as an additional director, non-executive and non-independent, the company announced through an exchange filing. Pandit will take up the job with immediate effect from September 13.

Pandit would hold office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and liable to retire by rotation.

Ashok Pandit, aged 57 years, was appointed Group Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer of IHH Healthcare Berhad (IHH) with effect from 1 August 2021. He is responsible for group strategy, business development, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, investments, and divestments. Ashok joined IHH in May 2021 as Group Chief Special Project Officer. He has over 28 years of investment banking experience in Asia Pacific.

Prior to joining IHH, he was Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Sovereign Wealth and Pension Funds and Head of Financial Sponsor Coverage (Asia Pacific) at Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore. During his 15-year tenure at Deutsche Bank, Mr Pandit held senior investment banking positions, advising leading global institutions and corporations on capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and advisory and capital restructuring.

Ashok Pandit holds Post Graduate Diploma in Management, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, India and Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical), Delhi College of Engineering, India.

