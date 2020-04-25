Former PM Manmohan Singh slams Centre's decision to freeze DA hike, says shouldn't impose hardships on govt servants at this stage

Slamming the Centre's move to put a hold on the Dearness Allowance to central government employees and Dearness Relief to central government pensioners, Former PM Manmohan Singh said that it is not right to impose hardships on government employees at this stage.
"I sincerely believe it is not necessary at this stage to impose hardships on government servants and also on the armed forces people," he said.
On Thursday, the Finance Ministry said that additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to central govt employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to central government pensioners, due from 1st January, 2020 shall not be paid.
The Ministry also said that additional installment of DA and DR from July 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021 shall also not be paid. However, Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at current rates will continue to be paid.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)