Former Mahindra CEO Pawan Goenka joins Bosch and Sun Pharmaceutical as an independent director

Pawan Goenka, former managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, retired on April 1 from the company. Now, he has joined the board of technology and engineering company Bosch as an independent director and board of drug firm Sun Pharmaceutical as an additional independent director.

In both companies, he has been appointed to the board from May 21, 2021. The board of directors at Bosch approved the appointment of Pawan Kumar Goenka as independent director for a period of five years with effect from May 21, 2021.

Goenka served on the boards of several Mahindra Group Companies both domestic and International.

Goenka was appointed Executive Director and President (AFS) on the Board of Mahindra & Mahindra in September 2013. He retired from Mahindra as Managing Director and CEO on April 1, 2021.

He joined Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd as General Manager (R&D). During his R&D tenure he led the development of the Scorpio SUV. He was appointed COO (Automotive Sector) in April 2003, President (Automotive Sector) in September 2005, President (Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors) in April 2010.

Prior to joining M&M, he worked at General Motors R&D Centre in the USA from 1979 to 1993.