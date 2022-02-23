Former Bosch Head of Engineering Pradeep Kumar Keloth joins Skill-Lync

Skill-Lync, engineering education start-up, recently appointed Ex- Bosch Head of Engineering (EV Topics), Pradeep Kumar Keloth as the Principal Architect for Electric Vehicle (EV) domain. As the in-house domain expert, Keloth will play a key role in developing s learning material on fundamental and advanced topics in EV for freshers and experienced engineers to address the needs of the rapidly growing EV OEM, supplier, and engineering services market in India and globally.

As a part of Skill-Lync’s strategy to scale up operations and offerings in the EV space, it aims to deliver relevant skills and expertise to aspiring and experienced engineers through carefully designed courses and expert support from in-house faculty. Keloth will be responsible for developing courses on advanced concepts such as EV motor, Motor controller, Battery pack , BMS system , model-based system engineering, electric vehicle thermal management, functional safety, EV charging from smart grid and more.

Surya Narayanan PaneerSelvam, Co-founder of Skill-Lync, said, “Pradeep is a seasoned technology leader with deep expertise in the design and development of electric vehicle technology. His expertise and guidance on EV courses at Skill-Lync will provide students with tremendous potential for progress. With his support and direction, we are closer to achieving our vision of creating 10000 skilled EV/automotive engineers in 2022. It is a privilege to have him with us."

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:02 AM IST