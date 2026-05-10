Foreign Investors Continue Heavy Selling In Indian Markets, Geopolitical Tensions & Rising Crude Prices Keep Sentiment Under Pressure

Foreign portfolio investors continued selling Indian equities in May, with outflows reaching Rs 14,232 crore till May 8. |

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have continued pulling money out of Indian stock markets this month.

According to market analysts, FPIs sold equities worth Rs 14,232 crore in the secondary market till May 8. This has added to the selling trend seen throughout 2026.

So far this year, total FPI selling through stock exchanges has reached Rs 2,18,540 crore.

Despite this, foreign investors have invested Rs 12,340 crore in India’s primary market this year, showing continued interest in select new investment opportunities.

Why Are Foreign Investors Selling?

Experts say several reasons are driving this selling.

A weak rupee, concerns over slower earnings growth in Indian companies, rising geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices are making foreign investors cautious.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said global investors are shifting focus to markets like South Korea and Taiwan.

These countries are attracting strong foreign investments because of impressive earnings growth linked to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Selective Buying Still Visible

Even though overall selling continues, FPIs are still investing in some Indian sectors.

They have shown interest in sectors such as power, construction and capital goods.

Foreign investors are also selectively buying mid-cap and small-cap stocks that offer strong growth potential and are delivering good financial results.

This shows that while investors are cautious, they are still looking for quality opportunities in India.

Market Movement Last Week

The stock market remained volatile last week.

The Nifty index traded within a wide range and ended 0.7 per cent higher for the second straight week.

It touched an intra-week high of 24,482 during Thursday’s session.

However, profit booking and concerns over geopolitical developments led to selling at higher levels, pulling the index back to close near the 24,200 mark.

What Lies Ahead?

Analysts believe market direction in the coming days will depend heavily on global developments.

Pabitro Mukherjee of Bajaj Broking said issues such as US-Iran negotiations, crude oil prices and currency movement will remain key factors.

Institutional investors are expected to stay cautious until there is more clarity on these global events.