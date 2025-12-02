Foreign Direct Investments In India Climb 18% To $35.18 Billion, Inflow From The US Doubles To $6.62 Billion

File Image |

New Delhi: Foreign direct investments (FDI) in India rose 18 per cent to USD 35.18 billion during April-September of this fiscal year, while the inflow from the US more than doubled to USD 6.62 billion during the period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

Investments from overseas during the April-September period of the previous fiscal stood at USD 29.79 billion.During the preceding June-September quarter of 2025-26, the inflows increased by over 21 per cent per cent year-on-year to USD 16.54 billion.

