Ford India closure: Compensation talks on with workers; management wants to arrive at settlement by next month

Various rounds of talks on the compensation to be paid to the workers held between the representatives of Ford India Private Ltd's workers and the management, stated worker union leader.

Worker's union leader stated that the company management wants to conclude the talks and arrive at a settlement by February 2022.

"Couple of rounds of talks have been held with the workers in Chennai. We have given our charter of demands and the management said it has to be negotiated," the Chennai plant union official stated.

Union official reportedly said, "The company is not agreeable for the same. The management has not indicated as to the compensation they are willing to pay to the workers."

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:53 PM IST