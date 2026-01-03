Force Motors Sales Surge 49% In December 2025, Sells 2,952 Units

File Image |

Chennai: Automobile manufacturer Force Motors Limited has recorded a 49 per cent jump in the sales in December 2025, selling 2,952 units, the company said. The company sold 1,985 units during the same month the last year (December 2024).

During the October-December 2025 quarter, Force Motors said it witnessed a 47 per cent jump by selling 8,427 units, as compared to 5,723 units sold in the same quarter of the last financial year. Sales during the April-December 2025 period also grew by 25 per cent, to 24,920 units, as compared to 19,911 units sold between April-December 2024 period, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Commenting on the sales performance, Force Motors Ltd Managing Director Prasan Firodia said, "December has been another strong month for us, and it is encouraging to see positive momentum across our core platforms. We are beginning to witness clear signs of revival in the tour and travel segment, supported by rising intercity movement and renewed fleet expansion." "School mobility has also remained steady through the holiday period, reflecting growing institutional confidence as we head into the new year," he said.

