Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The Year-Ago Period

Force Motors Limited said it reported a 53 per cent year-on-year growth in vehicle wholesale to 2,883 units in November 2025 against the year-ago period. While domestic wholesales grew by 59 per cent year-on-year in November 2025, overall volumes were moderated by expected fluctuations in export dispatches, which typically vary based on shipment cycles across international markets.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Mumbai: Force Motors Limited on Monday said it reported a 53 per cent year-on-year growth in vehicle wholesale to 2,883 units in November 2025 against the year-ago period.The Pune-based automotive firm had recorded 1,885 units dispatched in the market in November 2024, as per a statement.

The domestic sales stood at 2,765 units during the reporting month, registering a growth of 59 per cent over the company's 1,736 units sold in November 2024, while exports saw a 21 per cent year-on-year decline to 118 units in the previous month, Force Motors said.

The 53 per cent surge in sales was led by the rapid scaling of the Urbania and the Trax platforms, both of which now contribute a significantly higher share to overall volumes, it said."While domestic wholesales grew by 59 per cent year-on-year in November 2025, overall volumes were moderated by expected fluctuations in export dispatches, which typically vary based on shipment cycles across international markets," said Prasan Firodia, Managing Director at Force Motors. 

