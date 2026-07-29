Force Motors Reports ₹216.59 Crore Consolidated Net Profit In Q1 FY27

IANS

Mumbai: Force Motors Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹216.59 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a significant increase from ₹176.36 crore in the same period last year. The company's total consolidated income also rose to ₹2,478.11 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,440.01 crore, up from ₹2,297.25 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses for the period were ₹2,189.66 crore, compared to ₹2,035.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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Exceptional Items

The consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter was ₹293.29 crore. The company reported no exceptional items for the current quarter, whereas the previous fiscal year's annual results included ₹211.24 crore from exceptional items.

Tax Expense

Total tax expense for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹76.70 crore. This includes a current tax of ₹77.57 crore and a deferred tax benefit of ₹0.87 crore.

Equity and Earnings

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter rose to ₹164.36, from ₹133.82 in the year-ago period. The paid-up equity share capital remained unchanged at ₹13.18 crore, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

Board Approval

The board of directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The meeting commenced at 02.56 p.m. and concluded at 04.23 p.m. on 29 July 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.