Force Motors partners with ASDC to enhance skill set of dealership employees

Force Motors on Friday said it has tied up with the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) to recruit and to enhance skill set of the workforce at its dealerships.

A service agreement in this regard was inked between the two entities on Friday, the Pune-based company said in a statement.

''Through this strategic service agreement, we will work with ASDC to further upskill the workforce at all our authorised sales and service outlets,'' Force Motors President – Sales, Service and Marketing Ashutosh Khosla noted.

The automotive industry is witnessing advent of host of new technologies, a trend that will continue in the future as well, he added.

''Being a large employer, there will be an increased demand for skilled manpower, which this association will help us meet,'' Khosla stated.

ASDC CEO Arindam Lahiri said the tie-up will allow the Council to reach a large number of youth, who can be up-skilled and subsequently gainfully employed at their (Force Motors) dealerships.

The programme will enable all the candidates to develop relevant skills on futuristic vehicles too and become self-reliant, thereby, empowering the youth for a brighter future and at the same time fulfilling the broader vision of Skill India, he added.

ASDC is an industry-led initiative promoted by ACMA, SIAM and FADA jointly with NSDC and Government of India to enhance the skills of the automotive industry to compete with international standards.

Force Motors sells models like Gurkha, Trax and Traveller in the domestic market. The company also has manufacturing tie-ups with BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Rolls-Royce Power Solutions.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 03:18 PM IST