Forbes Best Companies For Women 2026: HCLTech Ranks 40th, Only Indian Firm In Global Top 50 | Image: HCL Tech (Representative)

HCLTech has emerged as the only Indian company among the top 50 organisations in Forbes’ 2026 list of the World’s Top Companies for Women, securing the 40th position in the global rankings.

The sixth annual edition of the list recognises companies that promote gender inclusion, support women employees, provide career advancement opportunities and offer competitive compensation.

Microsoft Tops Global Rankings, Apple Takes Second Spot

Microsoft retained its position as the world’s top company for women, followed by Apple in second place. Canadian insurance company Manulife secured the third position, while French companies L’Oréal and MAIF ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

According to Forbes, the leading organisations share several workplace practices, including flexible and hybrid working arrangements, employee benefits tailored to different stages of life, career development opportunities and supportive work environments.

No Indian company featured among the top 20, while HCLTech was the country’s sole representative in the top 50.

HCLTech’s Global Presence And Leadership

Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, HCLTech is an Indian multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company operating in more than 60 countries.

The company provides technology solutions across sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunications and retail.

C Vijayakumar serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of HCLTech, while Roshni Nadar is its chairperson.

The company is the flagship enterprise of the HCL Group, founded by Shiv Nadar. It was spun out of the group in 1991 as HCL expanded into the software services business.

HCLTech Reports ₹1.17 Lakh Crore Revenue In FY25

HCLTech reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,17,055 crore in the financial year 2024-25, registering a 6.5% increase over the previous year. Its net profit stood at ₹17,390 crore during the same period.

The company also received global recognition in 2025 when TIME magazine’s World’s Best Companies list ranked it as the top India-headquartered technology company.

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Company Aims To Increase Women’s Representation In Leadership

HCLTech’s inclusion in Forbes’ 2026 rankings highlights its stated commitment to promoting gender diversity and inclusion across its workforce.

The company has outlined its objective of improving gender balance, particularly in senior management and leadership roles.

“Our ultimate goal is to achieve gender balance and inclusion at all levels of the organization, with a specific focus on increasing the representation of women in leadership positions,” HCLTech writes on its website.