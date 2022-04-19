Food SaaS startup SupplyNote announces hiring plans for next two quarters

SupplyNote- a food and beverage supply-chain automation platform, has announced aggressive hiring plans for the next two quarters.

The brand plans to increase its manpower by a whopping 100 percent in 6 months. While the brand currently boasts a workforce of 80 employees, it plans to onboard 70 more across various departments.

The brand has been strengthening its team across all facets. This follows the recent major announcement by the brand elaborating the addition of Yogesh Bellani, the former CEO and Director of Del Monte Foods India as an Advisory Board Member. The startup will majorly be hiring across departments including – Marketing, Business development, Human Resources, and backend technology.

According to Kushang, Co-Founder and CEO, SupplyNote, “We plan to work towards strengthening the team for a couple of months. This is imperative in order to achieve the brand targets moving ahead. We recently welcomed Bellani which widened the horizons for us in terms of insights and business strategy. The current talent acquisition initiative comes in line with the brand strategy, as we believe it is all about the right team in place.”

The hiring will be for over 50 talented professionals across 36 different positions. The startup shall scout for talent in major cities including - Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and other tier-1 cities

