Food delivery platform PinkAprons expands footprints, launches operations in Mumbai

Home-cooked food ordering and delivery platform in Pune, Maharashtra - PinkAprons is expanding its services in Mumbai to offer home-cooked food choices and variety at the touch of a button. Through its services, PinkAprons is bringing the home-cooked food options in the business capital of India for millions of food lovers at their doorsteps, it said in a press statement.

These include different menus of home-cooked food choices for customers and can deliver food across different part of the city such, majorly covering Western Belt, Mumbai. It will soon expand to other areas in the city as well.

"We are delighted and excited to launch our operations in Mumbai,” said Adetee Agarwal, Founder and MD, PinkAprons. “Around 200 home chefs from Mumbai have already on-boarded on our platform, offering regional home cooked delicacies ranging from Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Andhra, Odiya, Kashmiri and other cuisines. We are planning to bring onboard more than 1,000 home chefs every month to cover the entire city by the end of 2022”, she added.

In the last one year, PinkAprons has brought onboard more than 1,000 home chefs in Pune and 25,000+ users across their mobile app, website and tele-calling platform.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 05:17 PM IST