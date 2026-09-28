Food Companies Oppose FSSAI's Proposal Of Red Warning Labels On Packaged Foods

Food manufacturers have asked the Supreme Court to reconsider the proposed use of red-coloured warnings on packaged food products, stating that consumers may associate the colour with existing non-vegetarian food identification marks.

The issue comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on September 28 regarding the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) proposed front-of-pack warning label system.

“The average Indian consumer is habituated to associating the colour red with the mandatory non-vegetarian identification mark,” the All India Food Processors Association said in a September 24 filing before the court, The Economic Times reported.

Under the proposed framework, packaged foods exceeding specified limits for sugar, salt or fat would carry red hexagonal warnings on the front of the pack. The labels would indicate whether a product contains “HIGH SUGAR”, “HIGH SALT” or “HIGH FAT”.

Supreme Court raises concerns over colour choice

The colour issue had earlier been flagged by the Supreme Court in its September 10 order. The court asked FSSAI whether it should reconsider the selection of red, noting that consumers could potentially link it with non-vegetarian food symbols.

The court has sought responses on 13 aspects of the proposed system, including label design, placement, nutrient limits and implementation timelines.

Existing FSSAI rules require non-vegetarian packaged foods to display a brown triangle inside a square, while vegetarian products carry a green circle within a green square.

FSSAI has also modified parts of its original proposal. The regulator had earlier suggested a phased rollout, beginning with products exceeding limits in multiple nutrients before expanding the requirement to items high in any one nutrient.

FSSAI revises rollout plan

In its latest submission, FSSAI has indicated that it is open to implementing the warning label system in a single phase. The regulator has proposed placing the warning symbols on the upper-left section of packaged food labels.

The nutrient limits under consideration are linked to the Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024, issued by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition.

Food companies have previously raised objections over aspects such as nutrient thresholds and the methodology used to identify products requiring warnings.

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by 3S and Our Health Society seeking clearer front-of-pack nutrition warnings.

FSSAI has clarified that the proposed system is still under consideration and will require completion of the prescribed rule-making process before becoming a mandatory labelling requirement.