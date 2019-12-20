FM's pre-Budget meet: India Inc seeks ease of doing business

New Delhi: Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held pre-budget consultations with leading industrialists in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2020-21.

During an interactive session lasting over two hours, prominent industrialists spoke about improving the regulatory environment to safeguard investments through further easing in norms for doing business, increasing export competitiveness, reviving private investment and kick-starting growth via measures.

Airtel chief Sunil Bharti Mittal who was there at the meeting said the government should act to make doing business easy in India.

On the telecom sector, he said tariffs are too low compared to investments and he expects average revenue per user (ARPUs) to become around Rs 300 in the near future.

"Conusmers have been enjoying very very low rates. But we need to have a balance between requirement of investments and consumers on the other side. So my view is Rs 200 ARPU, at a lower end Rs 100, and at the upper end up to Rs 450-Rs 500 and therefore the blended eventual ARPU to be Rs 300 a month," he said.