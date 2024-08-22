 FMCG Major Dabur India To Invest ₹400 Crore In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram For Its First Manufacturing Plant In South India
State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said, Dabur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government to this effect on Thursday.

Home-grown FMCG major Dabur India on Thursday said it will set up a Rs 400-crore manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, marking the company's maiden foray into the South.

The MoU outlines an approved Phase 1 investment of Rs 135 crore, scaling up to Rs 400 crore over five years, Dabur India said in a statement.

The new plant set up in SIPCOT Tindivanam at Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu would help Dabur to scale up its business from South India further, which currently accounts for around 18-20 per cent of its domestic business.

The MoU was signed between Guidance Tamil Nadu, the investment promotion agency of the state represented by its Managing Director Vishnu and Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam.

"Welcome to Tamil Nadu, @DaburIndia! In fact, welcome to South India! In the presence of Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal, @Guidance_TN today signed an MoU with Dabur for the establishment of a world-class manufacturing plant, their FIRST EVER in South India, at the SIPCOT Food Park in #Tindivanam, Villupuram district," Rajaa said in a post on 'X.' He said the company will invest Rs 400 crore in this facility which will create over 250 jobs.

"More importantly, it will open up new opportunities for farmers in the nearby #Delta region to sell #AgroProduce to be processed in this facility," he added.

Dabur's decision to choose Tamil Nadu is a testament to the state's thriving industrial ecosystem and availability of a work-ready labour force, Rajaa added.

"This investment will allow us to better serve the growing demand for our products in South India and strengthen our market presence in the region. We look forward to contributing to Tamil Nadu's economic development by creating jobs and working closely with local vendors and supplier partners," Dabur India Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

On January 31, Dabur India's board had approved an investment of Rs 135 crore for setting up a new facility in South India, which will manufacture a range of its Ayurvedic Healthcare, Personal care and Home Care products like Dabur Honey, Dabur Red Paste and Odonil air fresheners.

The new facility will be designed with a focus on energy conservation in both its construction and operations, the statement said.

Dabur India is one of India's leading FMCG Companies and its portfolio includes Power Brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail, Dabur Amla and Dabur Red Paste and Réal.

