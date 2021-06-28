FM Sitharaman’s Rs 628993 crore relief package to generate employment, investments, says PM Modi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a relief package worth Rs 6,28,993 crore to support Indian economy in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the recent measures announced by Sitharaman will stimulate economic activities, boost production & exports and generate employment.

PM stated the relief package will enhance public health facilities, especially in under-served areas. He stated that these measures will also boost private investment in medical infrastructure and augment critical human resources. “The measures will help to stimulate economic activities, boost production & exports and generate employment,” he added.

Commenting on the initiatives announced by FM to double farmers’ income, Modi added the importance has been given to helping the farmers. “Multiple initiatives have been announced which reduce their costs, increase their incomes & support greater resilience and sustainability of agricultural activities.”