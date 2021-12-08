FM Sitharaman makes it to Forbes' 100 most powerful women list for third time; Nykaa's Falguni Nayar makes debut

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been listed under the Forbes' 100 most powerful women in the world for the third time. Her ranking this year rose to 37, from the last year, where she has bagged the 41st spot. Sitharaman is also two spots ahead of her American counterpart Janet Yellen.

Founder and CEO of Nykaa, Falguni Nayar, who recently became India's seventh woman billionaire, made her debut and bagged the 88th spot. Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, is ranked at number three.

Besides Sitharaman, other Indian women to feature on the list include HCL Corporation CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra who bagged the 52nd spot, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazundar-Shaw who was placed at 72. Other notable faces on the Forbes' list are Facebook’s whistleblower Frances Haugen at the100th spot and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed at the 43.

Following is the list of the top tens of 'The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women' as per Forbes

1. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

2. US vice-president Kamala Harris

3. European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde

4. CEO of General Motors Mary Barra

5. Philanthropist Melinda French Gates

6. Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson

7. Santander Executive Chairman Ana Patricia Botín

8. President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

9. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

10. Accenture CEO Julie Sweet

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 08:15 PM IST