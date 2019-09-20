FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to slash corporate tax for domestic, new local manufacturing companies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to slash corporate tax for domestic companies and new local manufacturing companies through an ordinance.

"Any domestic company gets an option to pay income tax at a rate of 22 pc subject to condition that they will not avail any incentive. New domestic manufacturing cos incorporated after Oct 1 can pay income tax at 15 pc rate without any incentives," Nirmala Sitharaman said in the press conference.

She further said that, "Companies opting for 22 pc income tax slab won't have to pay minimum alternative tax; effective rate will be 25.17 pc incl surcharges, cess. Companies can opt for lower tax rate after expiry of tax holidays, concessions that they are availing now"

"Any domestic company gets an option to pay income tax at a rate of 22% subject to condition that they will not avail any incentive. Enhanced surcharge introduced in Budget shall not apply on capital gain arising on sale of equity shares in a company liable for Securities Transaction Tax," the finance minister said at a press conference in Goa.

The announcement comes amid demand for rate cut, keeping in mind the revenue position and the need to boost sagging economic growth. The GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council, headed by Sitharaman, held a crucial meeting to decide on tax moderation.