Fly-Hi Maritime Travels To Launch ₹52.63-Crore BSE SME IPO On September 1

Fly-Hi Maritime Travels will raise funds through an SME public issue to support working capital, debt repayment and business expansion | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 31, 2026: Travel and logistics company Fly-Hi Maritime Travels will launch its Rs 52.6-crore SME initial public offering (IPO) on September 1, seeking funds to fuel its operations and power its next phase of growth.

The fixed-price issue, set at Rs 102 per share, will be open for subscription on Tuesday till Thursday and comprises a fresh issue of 41.60 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 9.99 lakh shares, aggregating to about Rs 52.63 crore, a company statement said.

The company proposes to list its shares on the BSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date set for September 8, 2026.

IPO Proceeds And Operations

The net proceeds from the IPO will fund working capital requirements of the company, debt repayment, business marketing, development activities and general corporate purposes.

Fly-Hi Maritime Travels operates in a specialised segment, providing comprehensive travel management solutions for crew members of commercial shipping companies. It is an IATA-accredited entity and focuses on supporting seamless crew movement in line with vessel schedules and operational requirements.

The company reported total revenue of Rs 62.21 crore and profit after tax of Rs 8.42 crore in FY26.

"The issue will strengthen our operations and financial capabilities as we grow in the specialised marine travel segment," said Jitendra Kumar Negi and Mridul Dilip Singhvi, Promoters of Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd.

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The promoters said the company intends to strengthen its position in the segment and tap opportunities arising from the evolving requirements of commercial shipping companies.

Corporate Makers Capital is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

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