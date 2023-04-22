FlowerAura’s Mother’s Day Gift Collection 2023 Launch: Aiming To Scale Business on Special Occasions |

Gurgaon, Haryana: FlowerAura- an emerging gifting brand- is once again in the news, and for all good reasons. The gifting house has come up with the trendiest gift collection for its Mother's Day 2023 Launch.

A recent interaction with media personnel made it clear that the gifting brand is all decked up with the best-ever Mother's Day collection and is leaving no stone unturned to make this event a success. Company's spokesperson and co-founder Shrey Sehgal has stated, "This year's Mother's Day is going to be super wonderful for FlowerAura. We are keeping a close watch on the detailed market trends and have anticipated a massive 25% growth in demand. With people's trust getting stronger and stronger in FlowerAura gifts & other products, we have expanded our range, covering more in this year's collection. Those who love hopping on the latest trends will definitely find our 2023 launch super fun. We have added 250+ SKUs in the latest launch under different categories for people to explore and pick."

FlowerAura is a promising brand, and the taste displayed in its 2023 collection truly matches the taste of today. While incorporating trendy gifts in their Mother's Day collection 2023, the gifting house has also clung to its USP of catering to its large audience with inclusivity. Mothers Day gifts launch is segregated into different categories, and this year what's stealing the show is "Gifts by Personality - Working Mom, Traveller Mom, Homemaker, Spiritual Mom, Party Mom, and Super Mom." Another category to explore is Gifts by Recipients - for Mother, Grandmother, Mother-in-law, and Aunt. The brand has also made categories for premium gifts, gifts with quotes, gifts with same-day delivery and more.

In addition, FlowerAura has its roots firmly in the niche of Mothers Day Flowers, cakes, and plants as well. With hundreds of gift-worthy items inside these categories, the gifting giant is no less than a "One-Stop-Destination" for Mother's Day gifting.

Along with the versatility of its collection, FlowerAura's key focus areas also incorporate efficient delivery services. For its Mother's Day collection 2023, the brand has established a network of well-connected delivery personnel in over 500 cities across India. 72 cities are selected nationwide for same-day delivery of personalised gifts. With smooth functionality, the brand is confident and focused on taking up this event and turning it into one of the most successful highlights of 2023.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian & International market with its gift range (flowers, cakes, indoor plants, decor items, personalised gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Starting in 2010, under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 600+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.