Flipkart Wholesale: Big Billion Days sees 70% e-commerce adoption by kiranas, retailers this year

Flipkart's Big Billion Days that concluded on October 10, 2021 witnessed 70 percent e-commerce adoption by kiranas across the country compared to the same period last year.

Over 5 lakh kiranas in over 10,000 pincodes across 24 states and Union Territories shopped on the platform and through the Flipkart Wholesale Best Price stores during the festive event, according to a press release.

Flipkart Wholesale saw a 30 percent increase in the number of kirana members on the platform this Big Billion Days. Coming from cities such as Bhopal, Kota, Lucknow, Zirakpur, kirana members clocked in 1.8X increase in sales. The General Merchandise category on Flipkart Wholesale saw a 124 percent increase in purchases, followed by grocery that witnessed a 50 percent rise in demand and fashion increased by 24 percent.

Indicating a shift in trend to digital commerce for B2B, over 45 percent of Flipkart Wholesale’s member base transacted online and 35 precent of them opted for self-service as they overcame trust and convenience challenges with e-commerce. The platform also saw 50 percent jump in deliveries per day.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Our technology-first approach at helping small businesses grow has resulted in increased adoption of e-commerce and accelerated the pace of digitisation.”

Flipkart Wholesale’s credit support saw massive uptake, as around 1.5 lakh kiranas were offered upto 14 days interest-free credit through an end-to-end digital process and Buy Now Pay Later option with credit line ranging from 10K to 25 lakhs offered in partnership with Banks and Fintech lenders. Along with its banking and financial services partners the platform was able to facilitate credit up to the tune of Rs.165 crores for members across categories during the Big Billion Days.

Offices and Institutes also took to e-commerce with over 5,400 customers claiming GST benefits on their wholesale purchases this Big Billion Days.

Launched in 2020, Flipkart Wholesale expanded its reach at a rapid pace to serve kiranas and MSMEs, including from smaller towns of the country.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 03:04 PM IST