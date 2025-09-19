 Flipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFlipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines

Flipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines

The comprehensive self-audit completion declaration has been submitted to the Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, the company said in a statement.The group, which includes Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip, affirmed its commitment to ensuring that its customers are treated with fairness and transparency.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Flipkart Group on Thursday said it has completed an independent self-audit on its digital platforms, aimed at ensuring "the highest standards of compliance, accountability" and aligning with Central Consumer Protection Authority guidelines and advisory on prevention and regulation of dark patterns.

The comprehensive self-audit completion declaration has been submitted to the Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, the company said in a statement.The group, which includes Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip, affirmed its commitment to ensuring that its customers are treated with fairness and transparency.

Read Also
Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 In India: Top Picks Ahead Of Amazon And Flipkart Sales 2025
article-image

"Flipkart Group...today announced the completion of a comprehensive, independent self-audit on its digital platforms. The audit has been done to ensure the highest standards of compliance, accountability, and consumer protection with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Guidelines and Advisory for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023 and 2025," Flipkart said.

Flipkart emphasised that it recognises the immense responsibility towards Indian consumers, and has been investing in robust policies, controls, ethical design practices, intense training and awareness programmes, and transparent communication.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Declines 264.36 Points To 82,749.60, Nifty Drops 65
Sensex Declines 264.36 Points To 82,749.60, Nifty Drops 65
Mohammad Nabi Shocked To Hear Passing Away Of Dinuth Wellalage's Father After Hitting Him For 5 Sixes During Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
Mohammad Nabi Shocked To Hear Passing Away Of Dinuth Wellalage's Father After Hitting Him For 5 Sixes During Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
Indian Student Turned Professional From Mahabubnagar Shot Dead By US Police In California, Family Seeks Help
Indian Student Turned Professional From Mahabubnagar Shot Dead By US Police In California, Family Seeks Help
R Madhavan's Food Chewing Style Helped Him Loose Weight In Just 21 Days: Know How
R Madhavan's Food Chewing Style Helped Him Loose Weight In Just 21 Days: Know How

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, "We've continuously sought to uphold the highest standards of compliance, and our recent self-audit across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip is a testament to that commitment. This initiative is a proactive step that reinforces our role as a responsible digital marketplace".Flipkart will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and all other stakeholders to strengthen consumer protection, he added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Declines 264.36 Points To 82,749.60, Nifty Drops 65

Sensex Declines 264.36 Points To 82,749.60, Nifty Drops 65

GST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union...

GST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union...

Flipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines

Flipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines

Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting...

Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting...

Punjab: Central Goods & Services Tax Officers Unveil Fake GST Invoice Racket Worth ₹455 Crore

Punjab: Central Goods & Services Tax Officers Unveil Fake GST Invoice Racket Worth ₹455 Crore