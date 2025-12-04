 Flipkart Appoints Master Of Digital Commerce, Dan Neary, To Its Board, Reflecting Commitment To Propelling Next Phase Of Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFlipkart Appoints Master Of Digital Commerce, Dan Neary, To Its Board, Reflecting Commitment To Propelling Next Phase Of Growth

Flipkart Appoints Master Of Digital Commerce, Dan Neary, To Its Board, Reflecting Commitment To Propelling Next Phase Of Growth

Flipkart announced the appointment of Dan Neary to its Board, a move the e-commerce firm said reflects its commitment to strengthening governance and accelerating the next phase of growth ahead of planned IPO filing. Neary's global experience across technology, digital commerce, and platform scale will be invaluable as the company charts the next phase of its journey.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 08:19 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Flipkart on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dan Neary to its Board, a move the e-commerce firm said reflects its commitment to strengthening governance and accelerating next phase of growth ahead of planned IPO filing.Neary brings an extensive global technology and leadership experience to the board, the company said in a statement.

"...and his appointment underscores Flipkart's commitment to strengthening governance and accelerating next phase of growth ahead of its planned IPO filing," according to the company.Neary said he looks forward to supporting Flipkart as it continues on its next phase of growth and impact."The company's deep commitment to ethics, compliance, and responsible growth reflects a long-term vision I strongly align with," Neary said.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board, Flipkart Group, said Neary's global experience across technology, digital commerce, and platform scale will be invaluable as the company charts the next phase of its journey.

"With AI transforming every layer of retail, from customer experience to supply chain and seller empowerment, Dan's perspective and leadership will help accelerate our innovation agenda. We look forward to partnering with him as we continue building responsibly, with long-term value, trust, and impact," Krishnamurthy said. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 33-Year-Old Man Booked For Hacking Ex-Girlfriend's Gmail, Sharing Her Intimate Photos With Family
Mumbai: 33-Year-Old Man Booked For Hacking Ex-Girlfriend's Gmail, Sharing Her Intimate Photos With Family
Cybersecurity Measures Are Most Effective When They Avoid Mandatory Obligations & Encourage Adoption Through Clarity: ICEA
Cybersecurity Measures Are Most Effective When They Avoid Mandatory Obligations & Encourage Adoption Through Clarity: ICEA
Indian Auto Components Supplier ZF Commercial Vehicle Secures Mandate From E-Mobility Manufacturer To Develop Advanced Driver
Indian Auto Components Supplier ZF Commercial Vehicle Secures Mandate From E-Mobility Manufacturer To Develop Advanced Driver
Pakistan Forced To Sell Pakistan International Airlines Under IMF Pressure; Asim Munir-Linked Fauji Firm Among Final Bidders
Pakistan Forced To Sell Pakistan International Airlines Under IMF Pressure; Asim Munir-Linked Fauji Firm Among Final Bidders

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cybersecurity Measures Are Most Effective When They Avoid Mandatory Obligations & Encourage Adoption...

Cybersecurity Measures Are Most Effective When They Avoid Mandatory Obligations & Encourage Adoption...

Indian Auto Components Supplier ZF Commercial Vehicle Secures Mandate From E-Mobility Manufacturer...

Indian Auto Components Supplier ZF Commercial Vehicle Secures Mandate From E-Mobility Manufacturer...

Flipkart Appoints Master Of Digital Commerce, Dan Neary, To Its Board, Reflecting Commitment To...

Flipkart Appoints Master Of Digital Commerce, Dan Neary, To Its Board, Reflecting Commitment To...

Ministry Of Road Transport Launches Special Drive For Identification & Removal Of Unauthorised...

Ministry Of Road Transport Launches Special Drive For Identification & Removal Of Unauthorised...

RBI Embarks On Three-Day Deliberations Hoisted By 25 Basis Point Rate Cut Expectations, Experts Zoom...

RBI Embarks On Three-Day Deliberations Hoisted By 25 Basis Point Rate Cut Expectations, Experts Zoom...