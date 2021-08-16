Fixcraft, car repair management startup, to double manpower this fiscal

Fixcraft, a full stack cloud-garage car servicing startup has announced aggressive hiring plans to be executed in the current fiscal itself. The brand is planning to double its manpower by the end of fiscal 2021. The startup currently has a manpower of 50 employees and is looking forward to cross the mark of 100.

The hiring will majorly be for mid-level and senior level post across departments including - Operation, HR, Marketing and Finance etc. Fixcraft will be hiring for various locations in Gurgaon, Bangalore and Hyderabad

“We are overwhelmed with the response received for the services. People have become more inclined towards personal vehicle care and services like ours is providing them with the right solution for affordable price. Following the rising demand, we are planning aggressive expansion across cities, and to support the same we need refined talent, too,” said Vivek Sharma, Founder, and CEO, Fixcraft.

Fixcraft recently raised $1mn in Pre-Series A from an array of reputed angel investors. The brand had disclosed its plans to exhaust funds in building the team and expanding company’s strength in addition to widening its footprint in target states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:39 AM IST