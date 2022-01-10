Five Star Business Finance, Waaree Energies get Sebi approval for IPOs

Five Star Business Finance and solar energy player Waaree Energies received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise funds through initial public offering.

The two companies, filed IPO documents with Sebi between September and November.

Five Star Business Finance is looking to raise up to Rs 2,752 crore through an IPO.The IPO is an entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders and promoter group entities, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Waaree Energies' IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of aggregating to Rs 1,350 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 40,07,500 equity shares by existing shareholders and promoters.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:16 PM IST