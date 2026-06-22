Five Firms Shortlisted For Govt AI Procurement Platform

The competition to develop the government’s proposed AI-driven procurement authoring platform has narrowed significantly, with five companies qualifying for the next stage of evaluation.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Cactus Technology Solutions, CoRover, Innefu Labs, Kyndryl Solutions and NEC Corporation India have cleared the initial scrutiny under the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) process.

All five bidders have been admitted for further evaluation, which includes fee verification, pre-qualification checks and technical assessment.

The technical evaluation is expected to play a decisive role in selecting the final vendor for the project.

In May, NeGD—operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)—invited bids to develop an AI-based system designed to assist government officials in drafting, reviewing and validating procurement documents.

The proposed platform is expected to generate tender documents, suggest relevant clauses, identify compliance gaps and leverage existing government procurement rules and historical records to streamline the drafting process.

It will support preparation of various procurement formats, including Requests for Proposal (RFPs), Requests for Quotation (RFQs) and Expressions of Interest (EOIs).

Officials will be able to input project requirements and receive AI-generated drafts along with recommendations on eligibility criteria, contractual clauses and evaluation parameters.

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However, NeGD has clearly defined the system as a decision-support tool rather than a fully autonomous platform. Final responsibility for reviewing and approving all outputs will remain with government officials.

The shortlisted companies are already part of the MeitY-approved panel for AI and machine learning projects in government.

Earlier this year, MeitY empanelled six firms for such assignments, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), NEC India, Kyndryl, Innefu Labs, CoRover and Cactus Technology Solutions, allowing them to participate in AI-related government tenders.

Notably, the absence of TCS in the shortlisted bidders suggests it may not have participated in this specific bid.

The selected vendor will be responsible for end-to-end delivery of the platform, including design, development, deployment and ongoing maintenance.

NeGD has set ambitious efficiency targets for the system, aiming to reduce procurement document preparation time by up to 80% and significantly cut down pre-bid clarification queries from vendors, thereby improving the overall efficiency of government procurement processes.