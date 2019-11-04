Five CEOs who were fired for doing the dirty with their employees

The #MeToo movement spread like a storm around the world. The movement is an international campaign against sexual harassment and sexual abuse at workplace. The worldwide movement has encouraged women around the world to speak about their stories.

After the #MeToo era started, there has been an intense presence in the Corporate Sector to ensure workplace policies on sexual harassment and gender equality. One of those policies is that even consensual relationships that involve power imbalance within a company are prohibited. Like the one between a manager and an employee or the CEO of the company and an employee.

McDonald's chief executive officer has been pushed out of the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee.

Well, let’s look at the list of CEO’s that had to resign because of their relationships with employees

1. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich (2018)